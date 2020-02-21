Dearborn Henry Ford Museum market opening

Dearborn Henry Ford Museum market openingFebruary 21, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Henry Ford Museum FacebookDearborn Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. (third from left) and the Henry Ford President and CEO Patricia Mooradian cut the ribbon on a new Plum Market Kitchen at the Henry Ford Museum, 20900 Oakwood Blvd. Feb. 13. Customers can now enjoy made-to-order coffee, espresso drinks, and teas at the coffee bar featuring Zingerman’s Coffee Co., and wine and beer offerings hand selected by Plum Market Master Sommelier Madeline Triffon. Also available for purchase are grab-and-go options, including chef-crafted essentials, packaged snacks and drinks, according to a news release. The market is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week.