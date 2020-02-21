Hospice of Michigan offers free online grief support

Hospice of Michigan, the state’s first not-for-profit hospice provider, will host a variety of online “Virtual Touch Programs” offering grief support for people with limited time to attend live programs.

“Virtual Touch Programs” are special webinars that may be accessed from home or work. The URL for each session is provided upon registration. These online grief support options address a variety of topics, including:

Men Overcoming Loss

“Men Overcoming Loss” is an online support group for men dealing with loss of any kind. The virtual group “meets” from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month and involves a presentation with group participation.

To register, go to www.hom.org/virtual-touch or contact co-facilitators Wes Lawton ([email protected] or 586-263-8514) or Will Gasper ([email protected] or 231-444-3350).

Virtual Connection Grief Support Group

The Virtual Connection Grief Support Group addresses a monthly topic and is open to anyone who has experienced a recent loss. The virtual group “meets” at 12:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month from February through June. To register, email Karen Monts at [email protected] or call 313-578-6326.

HOM’s ‘Virtual Touch Programs’ are among the many free grief support services the not-for-profit offers, providing a supportive environment for those struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one.

The grief support programs are open to everyone in the community dealing with the loss of a loved one, regardless of whether they received care from HOM.