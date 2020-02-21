STEP opens CVS in Heights Thrift Store

HEIGHTS — In partnership with CVS Pharmacy, Services to Enhance Potential’s Dearborn Heights Thrift Store has been transformed into a mini CVS store.

The program, which celebrated its grand opening Feb. 7, allows participants in the Dearborn-based STEP to learn aspects of working in retail settings. Each participant puts into practice what they’ve learned by working at the STEP Thrift Store and a work trial program at a CVS.

Graduates are given priority for hire at CVS stores, and gain skills and knowledge that they can carry with them.

The Thrift Store is at 23830 Ford Road.

STEP is a non-profit organization which provides supports and services to nearly 1,300 people with disabilities and other mental health needs in Wayne County. A major goal of Services To Enhance Potential is to increase the number of people who are employed, self-employed, and volunteer in their communities.

STEP provides and supports a variety of employment and self-employment options. It was founded in 1972 to bring an employment focus to individuals with disabilities.