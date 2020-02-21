Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

STEP opens CVS in Heights Thrift Store

Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce
Lena Barkley (front row, second from left), lead manager, Workforce Initiatives of CVS Stores, and Brent Mikulski, Services to Enhance Potential CEO, receive a grand opening certificate from Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce President Jackie Lovejoy during the Feb. 7 ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the CVS store inside STEP’s Dearborn Heights Thrift Store.

 

HEIGHTS — In partnership with CVS Pharmacy, Services to Enhance Potential’s Dearborn Heights Thrift Store has been transformed into a mini CVS store.

The program, which celebrated its grand opening Feb. 7, allows participants in the Dearborn-based STEP to learn aspects of working in retail settings. Each participant puts into practice what they’ve learned by working at the STEP Thrift Store and a work trial program at a CVS.

Graduates are given priority for hire at CVS stores, and gain skills and knowledge that they can carry with them.

The Thrift Store is at 23830 Ford Road.

STEP is a non-profit organization which provides supports and services to nearly 1,300 people with disabilities and other mental health needs in Wayne County. A major goal of Services To Enhance Potential is to increase the number of people who are employed, self-employed, and volunteer in their communities.

STEP provides and supports a variety of employment and self-employment options. It was founded in 1972 to bring an employment focus to individuals with disabilities.