Taylor police officer accused of drunken driving crashes in Dearborn Heights

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — An off-duty Taylor police officer is on administrative leave after being accused of drunken driving and crashing a vehicle Feb. 15.

Dearborn Heights police responded to a crash at 1 a.m. at the intersection of Van Born Road and Monroe. WJBK Channel 2 reported that investigators said the drunken driver who caused the crash was the off-duty police officer.

Both Taylor and Dearborn Heights police would not release the officer’s name. The officer will remain on leave pending completion of the investigation.

