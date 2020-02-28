Council approves Cadon Plating noise study

By SUE SUCHYTA

WYANDOTTE – The City Council passed a resolution at its Feb. 24 meeting, directing the police and engineering departments to investigate residential noise complaints made concerning Cadon Plating Company, 3715 11th St.

The departments were also directed to report on the noise study findings at the March 23 council meeting.

Wyandotte residents Joseph and Valerie Bozzo, who live two blocks away, in the 3700 block of 9th Street, reached out to City Engineer Greg Mayhew in May, following the retirement of City Engineer Mark Kowaleski, referencing a noise complaint letter they sent to Kowaleski in June 2016.

The plant has a history of noise complaints, including concerns documented in November 2008 at the plant.

Joseph Bozzo noted in his June 2016 letter to Kowaleski that while the noise levels at Cadon have concerned residents for years, the air scrubber, the largest source of noise, which was restricted in the past to limited hours of operation, was running nearly 24 hours a day, six days a week, with Sundays and holidays being the only exceptions.

An air scrubber is the filtration system which removes contaminants from the air leaving the plant before it is released to the outside air.

“There is a cycle of vibrations emanating from the Cadon plant whenever it is operating,” he said in the letter. “These vibrations can be felt inside of our home. Add to this the truck noise coming from the loading docks and you can begin to understand our concern.”

Bozzo said the berm that was constructed in the past to muffle noise does little to block the air scrubber noise, since noise from the plant rises beyond the berm’s height. He recommended the installation of additional sound barriers or baffles to provide relief for residents.

“While we realize the benefits that a business the size of Cadon provides for the city, the business must be responsible to the surrounding community,” Bozzo said. “The residents living near Cadon have invested in the city of Wyandotte, and we are asking for your assistance in finding a solution to this ongoing issue.”

Councilman Leonard Sabuda said residents have complained about noise from Cadon Plating in the past. When asked by Sabuda, Mayhew said he had not talked to officials from Cadon recently.

Sabuda asked if Cadon was open to doing something with noise baffles or curtains.

Mayhew said, from his recollection of the 2008 complaints, that there was not much that Cadon could do to muffle the sound of the air scrubber.

“Is there anything we can do to help these people?” Sabuda asked.

Mayor Joseph Peterson said in the past, excessive noise caused by a failing bearing on a rooftop unit at Cadon was addressed.

“That’s not the everyday working noise,” Peterson said. “Last time it was up on the roof. That is why we are sending over the (police) chief again, so he can see how many decibels it is, and if it is above the decibel (level allowed), we have a probable cause to go in there and ask them.”

Sabuda asked if the company that sold the air scrubber unit on the Cadon roof can be approached about noise dampers.

Councilman Donald Schultz said city officials should determine if the noise level is excessive before taking that step.

Sabuda expressed concern that even if Cadon is within the acceptable decibel level reading, the noise problem will still exist for residents living nearby. He asked what Cadon might do if the decibel readings are excessive.

“Is there something that is going to take care of that unit up there?” Sabuda asked. “Can the company that made the unit do it?”

Mayhew said he has been by Cadon several times when the air scrubber was in operation, and he said he did not notice any discernable noise.

“Noise affects everybody differently,” Mayhew said.

City Attorney William Look said he has been by Cadon as well, and suggested the council wait until the decibel readings are taken and reported to the council before deciding what to do next.

Peterson added that the decibel findings from the Police Department will determine the subsequent involvement of the city’s engineering department.

“We want to follow the correct steps, so we have something to track it on,” Peterson said. “Maybe, if he doesn’t get it fixed, they might receive a violation.”