Firefall headlines concert at Guido Theater March 14

Tickets now on sale

DEARBORN – Firefall, one of the top-selling rock bands of the mid- to-late 1970s, will perform March 14 at Michael A. Guido Theater.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are now on sale.

A versatile group, whose music encompasses the country rock, pop rock and soft rock genres, Firefall charted its first big hit, “You are the Woman,” in 1976.

A year later, the group recorded one of its most popular songs, “Just Remember I Love You,” and started touring extensively with groups such as the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Fleetwood Mac and Electric Light Orchestra.

Joining Firefall on stage will be two other popular groups from the same era. They are Orleans, which recorded “Dance with Me,” “Still the One” and “Love Takes Time,” and The Babys, which charted such hits as “Isn’t It Time” and “Every Time I Think of You.”

Tickets, ranging in price from $38 to $55, are available at dearborntheater.com and at the theater box office, open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Call 313-943-2354 for further information.