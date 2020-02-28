New Members for March 2020

Eleanor’s Café

Ali & Lobna Beydoun, Owners

22001 Michigan Ave., Ste. 190

Dearborn, 48124

313-908-2486

Eleanor’s Café, now open, is located inside the new Ford Wagner Place in the heart of west Dearborn. Featuring Yogurtown and Iversen’s Bakery, two well-known local businesses in Dearborn. Yogurtown has been serving Dearborn for over five years and Iverson’s Bakery over 100 years. Eleanor’s Café is named after Eleanor Ford, Henry Ford’s daughter in-law. Eleanor is also the name of the iconic 1967 Mustang which was featured in the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds.” Eleanor’s Café is serving their very own premium coffee line, specialty drinks, traditional coffees, espresso and teas from their coffee bar. For your sweet tooth order your favorite frozen yogurt and gelato flavors from the very well-known Yogurtown. Find famous and savory cheese and pepperoni rolls from Iversen’s Bakery, including their delicious cookies, desserts, premade sandwiches, and salads. You will love their freshly made donuts delivered every day. For your convenience they have grab and go items and much more. At Eleanor’s Café customers receive high-end service at a convenient café with many options and quality products to choose from and all under one roof. Stop in to a one of a kind Café, they are ready to serve you.

The Beauty Parlour

Susu Bitar, Owner

23716 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn, 48124

313-425-8000

Susu Bitar’s vision behind The Beauty Parlour is to combine the existing talent in the Dearborn area and to create a second “home” outside of home. Susu and her team believe in enhancing nature’s beauty not changing; by keeping up with monthly facial treatments, treating yourself to a day/night out on the town with a makeup service or simply wanting to “wake up glamorous” with lash extensions or any permanent makeup tattooing … they can keep your eyebrows or entire face nice and fresh with their waxing or threading services. They also have many add on services such as scalp massages, jelly masks, seasonal masks and peels. They are the first unisex salon in the area to offer a complimentary private glam room experience when getting your makeup done. Perfect for a group of friends to be more exclusive, a bride or women on her engagement day or simply someone who wants a more private experience. At The Beauty Parlour they understand beauty is always evolving and their brand promise to their clients is to continue keeping up with the newest, latest, and greatest techniques and applications that the industry has to offer. They are looking forward to seeing you at The Beauty Parlour. Call for your appointment.

Gentle Pet Protectors

Lisa Phelps, Owner

Call for Appointment

Dearborn, 48128

313-410-3147

Gentle Pet Protectors began in Dearborn over 20 years ago when owner Lisa Phelps had first-hand experience employing a pet sitter. She grew to appreciate the value that a certified, professional pet caregiver provided. Her sitter was trustworthy, reliable and flexible and gave her peace of mind while away from her beloved pets. When Lisa began Gentle Pet Protectors, she wanted all their clients to share that same experience. Their pet care professionals work very hard to provide that experience to every client. They take pride in the service they provide to their community of pet owners. Your pets are not a business to them, but a vocation based on the love of all creatures. Gentle Pet Protectors offers the best at home pet care and home sitting services. The safety and care of your pets and home is their first and only priority. Whether you are traveling, working late or simply desire extra exercise and companionship for your pets, they are here for you. They provide custom services for seniors in assisted living facilities, pet taxi service, care for special needs pets, which may include glucose monitoring and subcutaneous fluids and will work closely with your veterinarian to provide the best and most professional care possible. Gentle Pet Protectors is fully insured, bonded, CPR trained and a member of Pet Sitters International for your added peace of mind. Your needs are unique. Simply call or email Lisa and her staff and together they can decide which services are right for you. Gentle Pet Protectors is proud to be voted Best Pet Sitter in Metro Detroit for four years in a row in the “Click on Detroit 4 the Best” contest.