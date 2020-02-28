Pets of the Week for March 1, 2020

Panthera

Panthers, a 6-month-old male domestic shorthair, arrived at the shelter as an abandoned pet. She has an optimistic spirit and refuses to let anything get her down.

McGregor

McGregor, an 8-month-old male domestic shorthair, has more love to give than he knows what to do with. Shelter evaluators think he will do best in a home where he would receive a lot of attention.

Honey Bee

Honey Bee, a 4-year-old female mixed breed, is an active and playful girl who loves her squeaky toys and playing tug with her rope toys. She’s cuddly and goofy. Shelter evaluators think she will do best in a home where children are 12 years or older, ready to give lots of play time and exercise.

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or click here.