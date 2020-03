By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – A bowling benefit will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. March 8 at Tens Pins of Trenton, 2591 Fort St., to raise money for Downriver resident Mary Whittleton, who needs a kidney transplant.

The $25 entry fee includes shoes, bowling and pizza, with a cash bar and a chance to win raffles and basket prizes. The event is family friendly.

Contact Janet Farr at 734-231-8494 or Amanda Erkfritz at 734-778-5088 for more information or to reserve a spot.