Deadline for Dearborn CERT program is March 30

Residents can also apply to attend the separate Dearborn Citizens Police Academy

DEARBORN – The Police Department announces two free volunteer opportunities beginning this spring: the Citizens Police Academy and training for the Dearborn Community Emergency Response Team.

The deadline to register for either program is March 30. They both will take place at the Dearborn Police Department, 16099 Michigan Ave.

The eight-week Citizens Police Academy starts on April 30 and will run through June 18. Classes will be on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

The 10-week training for CERT starts on April 15 and will run through June 17. Trainings will be on Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. The final exercise and graduation ceremony will be June 20.

Classes for the Academy will include Patrol Operations, History of the Dearborn Police Department, Community Policing, Police K-9 Operations, Bomb Squad Operations, Crime Lab Operations, and SWAT Team Operations.

Candidates for the Academy must be 18 or older, residents of Dearborn, have a good background, want to enhance community relations, and have a desire to learn about the Police Department.

The other opportunity, to be trained as a CERT volunteer, will enable participants to be ready to help the community in the event of a significant public safety emergency, such as a tornado touchdown. CERT volunteers for must be Dearborn residents.

If you are interested or would like more information on either of these opportunities, contact Cpl. Dan Bartok at [email protected] or 313-943-3092.