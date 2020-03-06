Dearborn Green Book Comics signing

Dearborn Green Book Comics signingMarch 6, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Green Brain ComicsWriter Saladin Ahmed (second from left) greets fans holding copies of the new Magnificent Ms. Marvel No. 13 that features his new character Amulet during a signing March 4 at Green Brain Comics, 13936 Michigan Ave. Ahmed created the Arab American character — also known as Fadi Fadlalah — based in Dearborn to carve out a corner for the area where he is from since most Marvel characters are New York City-based. Illustrator Sara Alfageeh was enlisted to bring Amulet to life because of her talent and special ability to understand characteristics of Arab Americans. Copies of the comic book are available for purchase at Green Brain Comics.