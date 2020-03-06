Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

DPS Salina Elementary School reading event

By Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Public Schools
Volunteers, students and staff of Salina Elementary School, 2700 Ferney, gathered to read to students as part of the Leaders & Literacy Day by Communities in Schools of Michigan March 4. Each student was paired with a volunteer to read one-on-one with as a way to celebrate March is Reading Month. Approximately 420 volunteers attended, exceeding the goal of one adult for every child. Communities in Schools works in several Dearborn public schools, providing programing and support to help low-income families overcome obstacles that can hinder their child’s success in school, according to the district’s press release.