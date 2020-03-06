Local Century 21 offices receive 2019 State Award

Century 21 Real Estate LLC awarded its 2019 State Award to the Dearborn and Dearborn Heights offices of Curran & Oberski Century 21 at the company’s annual gathering Feb. 23 to 26 in Los Angeles.

Curran & Oberski, 24711 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, received the State Award for being the No. 1 company in Michigan for sales production.

Curran & Oberski, 25636 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights, received the State Award for being the No. 1 company in Michigan for sales production and closings.

“The award was created to honor our system members who are changing the way consumers and industry professionals interact as together, as a brand, we move this business from strictly transactional to experiential,” said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

“Their accomplishments show that our mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences is resonating with homebuyers and sellers who deserve, and demand, more from their real estate agent and company of choice.”