‘Underwater Bubble Show’ comes to Guido Theater April 11

DEARBORN – A fun-filled, live-stage performance the whole family will enjoy is coming to Dearborn’s Michael A. Guido Theater at 6 p.m. April 11.

“The Underwater Bubble Show” is a modern fairy tale starring Mr. B – our overworked, always-busy hero – who finds himself transported to a special, colorful, happy place called Bubblelandia. During his imaginary journey, Mr. B meets seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids, clown fish and more memorable characters who inhabit Bubblelandia.

“The Underwater Bubble’s Show’s” special effects, as well as its blend of mime, dance, puppetry, juggling, sand art and magic (with the beauty of soap bubbles) make it an experience for audiences of all ages.

Tickets, ranging in price from $20 to $35, are available by going to dearborntheater.com; calling 313-943-2354; or stopping by the theater box office, open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.