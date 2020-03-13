3 new exhibitions featured at Dearborn Historical Museum

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Historical Museum will offer three new exhibits at the McFadden-Ross House, 915 S. Brady.

The exhibits open March 18 and cover a variety of topics.

The evolution of interior design style from the 1830s to the 1920s is the focus of one of the exhibitions.

Another exhibit has transformed a former storage room into an exhibit space to tell the story of the McFadden-Ross House’s history, beginning with its start as the Detroit Arsenal Powder Magazine to its evolution as the Ross family home.

Finally, the Women’s Club Movement in Dearborn will be highlighted in another exhibit; stories will be told that examine the city’s many women’s clubs, and outline how they have made an impact in the community.

The exhibitions will officially debut from 6 to 8 p.m. March 18. Light refreshments will be provided. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

All three exhibitions are expected to run through the summer.

Normal museum hours are from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Dearborn Historical Museum at 313-565-3000.