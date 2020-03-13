AP, Southgate, Wyandotte voters support schools; LP approves police and fire charter amendment

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

Voters in Allen Park, Southgate and Wyandotte approved school funding proposals March 10, while Lincoln Park voters supported a police and fire charter amendment.

Allen Park

More than two-thirds of Allen Park voters (3,818 to 1,756), approved a Headlee non-homestead restoration millage proposal, which will allow the school district to return the non-homestead tax levy to 18 mills for all commercial, business and rental properties, vacant land and second-home properties. The current non-homestead millage is 16.9 mills.

Taxes on primary residences were not affected. School officials say any increase in revenue will go directly into the general operating fund, and will be used in ways which will have the greatest impact on students.

Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park voters approved a police and fire charter amendment (5,028 to 1,251), with 80 percent of those voting in favor of the measure. Passage lets the city continue to levy 3.4591 mills in excess of the limitation imposed by law. It restores part of the millage previously approved by city voters, which was subsequently reduced by the Headlee Amendment.

The amendment is solely for police and fire department funding, for three additional years, until 2023, and in 2020 is expected to generate $1.85 million.

Southgate

More than two-thirds of Southgate Community School district voters — which includes a small portion of Allen Park — approved a zero-tax-rate-increase proposal (4,690 to 2,226), which keeps the 5.85 mills that the district levies per household at the current level.

School district officials estimate that the bond will generate $59.475 million to fund projects in four areas: infrastructure, safety and security enhancements, technology upgrades, and fine arts and fitness upgrades.

Wyandotte

More than two-thirds of Wyandotte voters approved a school district sinking fund proposal (4,626 to 2,106). Its passage authorizes an increase not to exceed 1.75 mills ($1.75 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) to be levied against all property in the school district for 10 years, until 2029, to create a sinking fund for the school district.

The sinking fund lets the district acquire real estate for the construction or repair of school buildings, to improve school security, and to acquire and upgrade technology. In 2020, it is estimated that the fund will generate $1 million.