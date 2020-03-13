Big Read-Dearborn continues with events celebrating science, nature

DEARBORN – Big Read-Dearborn 2020 is focusing on Hope Jahren’s memoir “Lab Girl,” which tells her journey in the field of science as a geobiologist and how it impacted her life.

Along with reading the book, the community is invited to join in on the fun by attending a variety of events through April. Go to www.bigreaddearborn.org for a complete list.

From 6 to 7 p.m. March 25, Anne Gautreau will read selections from her own poetry as well as other poets who celebrate intimate bonds with plants. This will be at Henry Ford Village, 15101 Ford Road.

An event scheduled for March 21 at City Hall Artspace Lofts — a panel discussion hosted by AAUW-Dearborn about women in science, technology, engineering and math careers — has been cancelled because of coronavirus precautions as all Artspace events in March have been cancelled.

As events continue through March and April, the Big Read Wrap Up event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. April 25 at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave.

Among the activities at this event will be a presentation on the benefits of urban trees, and the planting of an oak tree. Jahren’s science career has focused on plants, trees and soil, and in the book she encourages people to plant more trees.