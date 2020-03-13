Dearborn Historical Museum Ghost Hunt Chase

Dearborn Historical Museum Ghost Hunt ChaseMarch 13, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Tennessee Wraith Chasers FacebookChris Smith and Mike Goncalves from Tennessee Wraith Chasers spent the evening at the Dearborn Historical Museum, 915 S. Brady, March 7 hunting ghosts as part of their Wraith Tour 2020. The event began with a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. followed by a full investigation of the museum from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a group of attendees. Tennessee Wraith Chasers — founded in 2009 — has investigated many acclaimed paranormally active historical sites, residential properties and public conglomerates, according to their website.