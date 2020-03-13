Downriver native James Krizan named new LP city manager

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – James Krizan, a Downriver native who grew up going to Calder’s for ice cream and playing hockey at the Community Center, will now take on the mantle of city manager.

Krizan was one of three finalists for the position, and was considered along with candidates Karen Folks and Thomas Thomas.

March 23 is Krizan’s official start date.

Krizan is currently city manager for the city of Royal Oak, where he has served for more than three years. Prior to that, he was the city manager for the village of Decatur.

He attended Eastern Michigan University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Social Work and a master’s in Public Administration.

Krizan said he spent a significant amount of time in Lincoln Park when he was growing up in neighboring Allen Park.

“While I understand that things have changed, and some of the staples of my youth may no longer exist, we have an exciting opportunity to create what will become these types of memories for children, adults and families from the entire region.”

While in Decatur, Krizan said he developed his municipal finance and budgeting skills, worked on economic development projects, and found better ways to deliver city services at a lower cost to residents.

While Royal Oak city manager, he experienced economic growth in the city’s downtown and neighborhoods.

“It has been exciting to be involved and active with these projects and developments,” he said. “I have been involved in an array of projects and programs, running the city’s strategic planning process, and have worked with various city boards, task forces and committees.”

He said he is also proud of his work with the Royal Oak Commission for the Arts.

“Our work has had immeasurable impact of the community,” he said. “We have grown our summer concert series, our annual public art program, and have created new programing.”

He said he looks forward to serving the city of Lincoln Park.

“I am excited to work with everybody to really move the city forward,” he said.