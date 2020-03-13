The show must go on: While Fisher goes dark, many local theaters still scheduling performances

As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued orders on March 13 canceling all assemblages with 250 people or more through April 5, local theaters continue to cancel programing.

The Fisher Theatre has canceled all remaining performances of “Fiddler on the Roof” as well as “Dear Evan Hansen,” which was scheduled to run March 25 to April 5.

The Open Book Theatre Company in Trenton canceled its March “Friday the 13th” Downriver Renegades Improv show, and ticket holders will be contacted about refunds. The group continues to rehearse “This Random World,” which has an April 17 opening date.

The University of Detroit Mercy has cancelled its March 27 to April 5 production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Wayne State University Department of Theatre has canceled performances of “Bus Stop” and “Mary Poppins – The Broadway Musical.”

SOUTHGATE’S AUSTIN SULKEY STARS IN GROSSE POINTE THEATRE’S ‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’

Southgate resident Austin Sulkey will reprise her role of Audrey in the musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” a role she performed in the spring of 2016 with the Wyandotte Community Theatre, with the Grosse Pointe Civic Theatre.

The show runs 8 p.m. March 27 and 28 and April 3 and 4, 7:30 p.m. April 2, and 2 p.m. April 5 at Pierce Middle School Auditorium, 15430 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park.

The popular, campy musical, set in a Skid Row florist shop, features a blood-thirsty plant who feeds on human anxieties as it plots to achieve world domination.

The theater will partner with Turning Point of Macomb County, which provides services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, by collecting donations for the group during the run of the show. To learn more, go to turningpointmacomb.org.

The show contains adult content, and is not recommended for children age 12 and younger. Tickets are $26, and are available by calling 313-881-4004 or at gpt.org.

SOUTHGATE COMMUNITY PLAYERS YOUNG PEOPLE’S THEATER PRESENTS ‘ARSENIC AND OLD LACE’

The Southgate Community Players Young People’s Theater brings Joseph Kesselring’s dark comedy, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” to the stage, with two seemingly harmless spinsters, who run a boarding house for lonely old men; their brother, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt; and their nephew, who is alarmed by an unexplained increase in turnover among boarders.

Performances are 7 p.m. March 27 and 28, and 2 p.m. March 28 and 29 at the Corner Playhouse, 12671 Dix-Toledo Road, Southgate.

The cast includes Gwen Ryan of Taylor as Martha Brewster, Reece Culverhouse of South Rockwood as Abby Brewster, Tyler Zolynsky of Riverview as Teddy Brewster, Carter Stover of Trenton as Dr. Einstein, Noah Clark of Allen Park as Jonathan Brewster, Ryan Boos of Allen Park as Mortimer Brewster, and Kayla Rodriguez of Flat Rock as Elaine Harper.

Also in the cast are Connor Moran of Woodhaven as the Rev. Dr. Harper and Mr. Witherspoon, Caleb Litten of Riverview as Officer O’Hara, Zachary Haddad of Trenton as Mr. Gibbs and Lt. Rooney, and Isabella Pizzo of Southgate as Officer Brophy.

All tickets are $12, and are available by calling 734-282-4727 or at showtix4u.com/events/15785.

DIVINE CHILD HIGH SCHOOL DELAYS ‘JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT’

Dearborn Divine Child High School Theatre has delayed its opening of the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat” until further notice.

It was originally scheduled to run 7:30 p.m. March 20, 21, 27 and 28, and 2:30 p.m. March 22 and 29 at the high school, 1001 N. Silvery Lane in Dearborn.

The musical follows the Old Testament story of Joseph, son of Jacob, who is sold into slavery in Egypt by his jealous brothers. He subsequently interprets dreams for the Egyptian pharaoh, predicting an upcoming famine, and instituting rationing. When his brothers travel from Israel to Egypt for grain, they fail to recognize Joseph, setting the stage for a reunion and forgiveness.

Two casts of main characters, based on the school’s colors, lead the show. The red cast features Casper Dickey as Joseph and Rhonwyn Martin and Sydney Porada as the narrators. The gray cast features Ben Noethlich as Joseph, and Emily Walker and Maddy Woods as the narrators.

Performing arts director Robert Bush said more than 140 students are involved in the show, in the cast, orchestra and working on the stage crew.

Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults. To order, go to divinechildhighschool.org.

AUDITIONS SCHEDULED FOR ‘LITTLE WOMEN, A LITTLE MUSICAL’

Auditions for “Little Women, A Little Musical,” based on the Louisa May Alcott novel, with music and lyrics by Dearborn playwright Paul Bruce, are scheduled for 7 p.m March 23 and 24, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., at Barefoot Productions Theater, 33735 Five Mile Road, Livonia. The show will run the first three weekends in June.

The through-composed musical has five roles for women and two roles for men. Those auditioning should come prepared with a vocal selection of their own choosing, and their own device for accompaniment. Some auditionees will be asked to stay afterward, will be taught vocal selections from the show and will be asked to perform those selections.

Those auditioning should come dressed for a movement audition as well. There are minimal spoken lines in the show, as it is through-composed. For more information, go to justgobarefoot.com.