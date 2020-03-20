Southgate man in his 50s is first Michigan coronavirus casualty

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – A Southgate man in his 50s, who had other underlying health conditions, died March 18 from the coronavirus in a Wayne County Beaumont Hospital, the state’s first casualty.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Southgate Mayor Joseph Kuspa confirmed that the man who died was a Southgate resident.

“This is a challenge for all of us,” Kuspa was quoted in the Free Press. “It’s unprecedented times. We’re trying to heed the warnings on proper social distancing and the like. That’s how we’re going to make this work.”

Two more deaths were reported in Michigan March 19, in Detroit and Pontiac. Both victims reportedly had other underlying health problems as well.

“Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said. “Our physicians, nurses and medical staff are all working together to care for COVID-19 patients. During a time like this, we are united to battle this virus.

“Further, we must continue to serve and care for the non-COVID-19 needs of all patients whether they are giving birth, needing essential surgery or requiring lifesaving emergency procedures.”