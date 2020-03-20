Taylor city buildings now open by appointment only

TAYLOR — All city of Taylor buildings have been restricted to “appointment-only” visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only exceptions are the Police Department, where the lobby remains open to visitors, and 23rd District Court, which already has restricted visitor traffic through its own guidelines.

If you visit City Hall, you must make an appointment beforehand. Entry will be allowed only through the Goddard Road entrance, where you will be greeted by a staff member. Unscheduled visits will not be allowed.

If you are ill, or your appointment can wait, you are encouraged to delay any interaction, and practice safe personal hygiene and social distancing during March. This action is scheduled to remain in place through March 30.

For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 734-287-6550 Option 0.

Elsewhere in Taylor government, the Building Department will not be inspecting rentals for at least two weeks, but all other inspections will be completed. The Customer Service Center will not be accepting non-emergency appointments that require going into residential homes. Final readings for water bills will be taken from the logic software.

Also, the Recreation Center has closed until further notice.

The Community Library has closed; however, staff still are delivering materials via orders and providing curbside service. Those participating should call 734-287-4840 to order materials ahead of arrival, and then again upon arrival at the library to have staff bring out materials.

In other developments in Taylor related to the pandemic, Southland Center has reduced hours of operation to noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more COVID-19 developments at Southland, go to https://www.shopsouthlandcenter.com/en/visit/covid-19-update.html.

Source: City of Taylor