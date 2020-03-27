ACCESS, WSU provide coronavirus testing for health professionals, first responders

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

Several local organizations, businesses and community members are donating their time and resources in the fight against COVID-19 in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

ACCESS is providing drive-through coronavirus testing for symptomatic first responders and health care workers with testing five days a week in partnership with Wayne State University Physician Group and WSU Health Sciences.

Testing takes place locally from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday through the end of March at the ACCESS Community Health and Research Center, 6450 Maple St., Dearborn. For more information on the testing call 313-216-2230.

Medical supplies for the testing services needed are N-95 masks, additional masks, specimen bags, swabs or test kits, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer with 60 percent alcohol and above, Clorox or Lysol wipes or sprays, and towels. Any medical supplies deemed no longer required for testing will be donated to local hospitals.

To coordinate a donation dropoff, contact Rachid Elabed at 734-652-3303.

Testing may be extended based on community need and medical supply availability, ACCESS said in a press release.

During testing, several businesses provided food or supplies.

Basha Grill Chef Nabih Charaf and Abdo Al Khubari of Alnawras Restaurant donated food for testing staff and volunteers. Detroit Furniture also donated essential protective masks for the healthcare professionals, staff and volunteers.

As of March 26 at 4 p.m., there were 26 and 27 confirmed cases in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, respectively, according to the Wayne County. No deaths were reported.

Across the state, there are currently 564 cases and 17 deaths, the state of Michigan coronavirus website said on March 27.

Beaumont Health announced March 26 that it is caring for 650 confirmed virus patients in its eight hospitals with 200 patients with tests still pending.

Anyone with medical supplies can drop them off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Beaumont Van Buren Township facility, 29165 Ecorse Road.

Individuals are asked to check in at the front door with security for further directions.

Bulk donations for pickup by Beaumont can be organized by contacting [email protected]

The most needed personal protective equipment is:

• New or unused disposable face masks.

• N-95 mask (sometimes called respirators).

• Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles.

• Disposable gowns.

• Disposable gloves (especially non-latex).

• Disposable surgical caps.

• Disposable foot covers.

• Wipes: bleach or anti-microbial.

• Hand-sanitizer.

• Home-sewn reusable masks.

Specialized items needs are powered air purifying respirators, PAPR hoods, nasal testing swabs and viral testing kits.

For more information on the coronavirus go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])