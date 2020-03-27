Dearborn family stuck in Peru returns home

Dearborn family stuck in Peru returns homeMarch 27, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Debbie Dingell FacebookAll five members of the Taha family from Dearborn have returned to Michigan after being stuck in Peru while on vacation because of a country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We worked tirelessly with State Department & Embassy to arrange their return and are happy they made it back,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) said in a March 26 social media post announcing the news.