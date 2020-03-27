Dearborn Rec, Gleaners to offer free food distribution April 6 for households with children

DEARBORN – The Recreation Department is partnering with Gleaners Community Food Bank to provide food to Dearborn households with children for free April 6 beginning at 9 a.m. in the south parking lot of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

Households with children who are in need of food are encouraged to attend.

The drive-through food distribution program offers residents the opportunity to stay in their vehicle while groceries are placed either in the trunk or back seat of the vehicle by volunteers. Anyone can walk up to receive groceries, but should be prepared to carry up to 30 pounds or have a cart.

Together with Gleaners, all necessary precautions to distribute food safely and with minimal exposure will be taken.

For more information, go to dearbornfordcenter.com.