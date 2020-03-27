Heights solider dies in South Korea

U.S. Army Spc. Clay Welch, 20, of Dearborn Heights was found dead March 22 in his barracks at Camp Humphreys in South Korea, according to the 2nd Infantry Division. Welch was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

He served as a combat medic specialist and was assigned to the Fort Riley, Kan.-based 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division — which began a nine-month rotation in South Korea — after joining the army in 2017 and arrived in South Korea in February.

Another soldier, Pfc. Marissa Jo Gloria, 25, of Moorhead, Minn., also died over the weekend at Camp Humphreys.

Neither death was related to the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, the 2nd Division said.