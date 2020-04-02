State Rep. Isaac Robinson dies of suspected COVID-19 infection

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

DETROIT – State Rep. Isaac Robinson (D-Detroit), 44, died March 29 at Detroit Receiving Hospital of a suspected coronavirus infection. Elected in 2018, he represented portions of Detroit and Hamtramck.

His mother, former state Rep. Rose Mary Robinson, (D-Detroit), said he died Sunday morning at Detroit Receiving Hospital, several hours after being admitted.

She told Crain’s Detroit Business that her son had experienced respiratory distress for three days prior, but had resisted going to a hospital for medical treatment.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised Robinson’s quick wit and genuine passion for people.

“He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan,” she said. “He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come. Rep. Robinson will be missed by many, including me.”

Robinson graduated from the University of Michigan in 1998, and earned a law degree in 2001 from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.