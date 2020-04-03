DHFD birthday drive-by

DHFD birthday drive-byApril 3, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn Heights Fire Department FacebookThe engine crew of Dearborn Heights Fire Station 1 conducted a drive-by April 1 for 6-year-old Josiah for his birthday. Due to coronavirus isolation requirements, Josiah was unable to have a traditional birthday party, so the crew from the south end station showed him the fire engine. “Josiah loves police officers, firefighters, and our military men and women and was very excited to see them,” the Dearborn Heights Fire Department Facebook post read.