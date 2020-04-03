HFC provides ventilators, medical supplies to local hospitals

DEARBORN – Henry Ford College responded to the need for ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic by sending five ventilators to Henry Ford Health System March 28 to support patients at its Wyandotte and West Bloomfield hospitals.

The ventilators – used for training respiratory therapists and nurses at HFC – were to be sanitized and calibrated at HFHS, and will remain at the hospitals until the pandemic has passed.

Members of the HFC School of Health of Human Services spent the beginning of last week boxing up medical supplies to donate to local hospitals during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Local hospitals and regulatory agencies reached out to college nursing and healthcare professions programs to request protective medical equipment and supplies to alleviate the shortages.

HFC donated personal protective equipment packs, shoe covers, head covers, sterile surgical gowns, N95 surgical masks and gloves (sterile and non-sterile) to HFHS and Beaumont Health.

Dr. Susan Shunkwiler, dean of the HFC School of Health and Human Services, was happy that the college was able to donate this much-needed equipment in a time of unprecedented need.

“When I put out the call on Sunday night for assistance packing up equipment and supplies, the whole team came together,” she said. “Five people met me on campus and volunteered their time to make this happen quickly. I’m so proud of this team, and I’m proud that our college can help with patient care and life-saving measures.”

All on-campus education at HFC has been postponed for the rest of the current semester.

“Part of the Henry Ford College mission is to serve the public good,” Shunkwiler said. “I want to extend a special thanks to all our faculty and staff in the School of Health and Human Services for their willingness to help in the midst of this global crisis.”