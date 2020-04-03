Trenton approves new boat launch dock

Rising water levels hastens demise of former dock

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – The City Council approved the purchase of a new dock for the Rotary Park Boat Launch, to replace the existing dock, which was damaged by rising river water levels.

Parks and Recreation Director Joann Gonyea said the existing dock has been in poor condition for the past few years, with the city’s Department of Public Service employees attempting to modify the dock with homemade extensions, which was needed as the water level continued to rise.

When the DPS tried to repair the dock this spring, she said they determined that the dock floats had failed to an extent that they could not be repaired, which made the dock itself no longer viable.

Without a working dock, the boat launch is currently closed.

Gonyea proposed using capital improvement money budgeted for Rotary Park boardwalk improvements to fund the purchase of the dock.

Using the Sourcewell bid procurement process, a purchase price of $19,178 was obtained for a dock with the needed parameters, from Waters Edge Dock and Hoist Inc. in Howell, for an EZ Dock System.

Sourcewell provides competitively solicited contracts ready for governmental agencies to use without initiating its own bid process.