Trenton cancels July 4th fireworks

Lack of sponsor, coronavirus cited

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – The City Council concurred with the Recreation Commission’s recommendation to forgo the July 4 fireworks this summer, citing the lack of a sponsor and the uncertain timeline of the coronavirus.

The decision, made during the March 30 City Council online meeting, needed to be made in early April, since a contract needed to be signed with the firework’s provider to lock in the provider’s availability.

The record high water levels and the predictions of park flooding issues, as well as anticipated road closures at West Road and Van Horn also influenced the decision.

In addition, with Independence Day falling on a Saturday this year, overtime cost for city employees would be a significant factor to consider in a year in which a budget deficit is anticipated.