Enjoy the Dearborn Historical Museum for free, and from the comfort of your own home

By M.J. GALBRAITH

Metromode Media

DEARBORN — Though their doors may be temporarily closed to the public, the Dearborn Historical Museum is maintaining its connection to the community through increased online programming and a series of educational videos.

The move is no doubt a boon for both those looking to occupy their time as well as their children’s, as people grapple with the stay-at-home orders resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those looking for something to read, the museum has made its award-winning magazine, “Dearborn Historian,” free to all. The magazine, which debuted 1961 and with 134 issues to date, is available online at no cost during the shutdown.

“This is a true treasure trove of information for history enthusiasts,” says Paul Talpos, assistant chief curator at the museum. “While the museum may be closed to the public for the moment, we are doing everything we can to allow people to access our resources digitally.”

The museum’s YouTube page is being updated regularly with historical videos, presentations, lectures, and more. Within the past week, videos uploaded include a lecture on the pre-Ford landscape of the city, a history of the Dearborn railroad station, and an exploration of the now-lost intersection of Ann Arbor Trail and Michigan Avenue, a history that includes the old Ten Eyck Tavern.

There is also an emphasis on programming for children.

Each Tuesday, the museum is releasing a video in its “Make It Move” series. The videos use Henry Ford and his inventions to teach STEM concepts and activities.

Educational games are also part of the museum’s new wave of programming. An online scavenger hunt was just released, developing children’s internet research skills while learning about Dearborn history. Also planned are Dearborn-specific word searches and a coloring book.

