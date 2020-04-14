DEF Green Tie Dinner changed to Facebook Live event

DEARBORN — Kindness has not been canceled. Friendships have not been canceled. Families have not been canceled. The Dearborn Education Foundation’s Green Tie Dinner has not been canceled.

This year, DEF’s Green Tie Dinner will be held as a Facebook Live event on the Dearborn Education Foundation Facebook page. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. June 2, with special guest Palestinian-American comedian, educator, and activist Amer Zahr.

One of the goals of Green Tie Dinner is to raise additional money for students and classrooms, to be provided in the form of grants.

Green Tie Dinner is also an event of celebration for student accomplishments. This year, the DEF will award 13 scholarships to high school seniors. Eighteen checks will be awarded totaling over $14,000 to benefit Dearborn Public Schools seniors as they head off to colleges or trade schools in the fall.

Scholarship award winners will be announced during the Green Tie Dinner Facebook Live event, as they would normally.

The DEF also rewards community members and leaders during Green Tie Dinner. Such awards include the Prominence Award, given to an individual who has made a substantial positive impact on the Dearborn community as well as students through their work and accomplishments. Another award includes the Victory Award which is given to individuals, organizations, businesses or corporations that annually invest in DPS students, their achievements, and their futures.

Go to and “Like” the Dearborn Education Foundation’s Facebook page to stay updated on information regarding events such as Green Tie Dinner. You also can find additional information on scholarships for senior students.