Federally-funded street construction to begin on N. Military, Schaefer

DEARBORN — North Military Street, from Cherry Hill to Outer Drive, and Schaefer Road, from the Rouge River to Butler, will be undergoing construction beginning the week of April 13.

During the construction on Military, one lane of traffic will remain open southbound and two lanes will remain open northbound.

This project is expected to be completed in mid-July, and will include storm sewer construction in the Cherry Hill intersection and parts of the median of North Military.

Schaefer will undergo some resurfacing as well. Only one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

This project is expected to finish mid-August, and includes asphalt resurfacing, and a replacement of the Schaefer and Butler intersection with concrete pavement.