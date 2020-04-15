Dearborn yard waste collection to resume April 20

DEARBORN – Yard waste collection will resume in Dearborn April 20 after being temporarily suspended for the week of April 13 to 17. This decision to reinstate yard waste collection was made on April 14.

Starting the week of April 20 to 24, residents may once again put paper yard waste bags and clearly marked yard waste containers at the curb for pick up on their regular trash and recycling collection day. Items should be set out by 7 a.m.

All curbside collection services may take place later in the day than under normal circumstances, due to more limited resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

Even in a typical year, large amount of yard waste in early spring can slow crews down, and so it won’t be unusual if yard waste pickup takes place in early evening.

Residents who feel their items were missed can call the city’s contractor, GFL, at the customer service line dedicated to Dearborn at 844-233-8314.

GFL temporarily suspended yard waste collection suspended in Dearborn and many communities for the week of April 13 to 17 so it could direct more limited resources to the heavy loads of trash and bulk materials being set out while people sheltering at home cleaned out garages and basements. It also was an additional measure to reduce exposure for GFL workers and the public.