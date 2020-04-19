Essential public services like street sweeping will take place during stay-at-home order

Tree trimming, sewer maintenance also ongoing for public safety

DEARBORN – There are a few essential and necessary public services occurring during the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order that Dearborn residents may have questions about, such as street sweeping, tree trimming and removal, and sewer maintenance.

Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. said April 17 the city is following the provisions of the governor’s executive orders, as they exist.

“All outside maintenance work being carried out by the city is necessary for the safety of our residents, or is essential to critical infrastructure systems that we cannot allow to fail,” O’Reilly said.

Residents may see street sweeping in April.

“It is imperative for street sweeping to occur as it prevents debris from entering the sewer system that could potentially cause blockages,” O’Reilly said.

In addition, residents may see city employees inspecting sewers to ensure they are working properly and to clear of any debris that may cause blockages.

Video inspection of sewer systems may also occur to discover and rectify potential defects in the sewer system that could prove detrimental in the event of severe weather.

Tree trimming services are ongoing in anticipation of water, sewer and paving projects that are still proceeding through the stay-at-home order. Tree trimming also is necessary to provide clearance for any construction equipment used in these projects.

In addition, contractors are regularly removing trees deemed hazardous to the public due to structural deficiency or damage.

“If you see city employees or city contractors on the job, understand that they are working in accordance with the governor’s orders, and on your behalf,” O’Reilly said.