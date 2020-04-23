DPS meal distribution times to change at four sites during Ramadan

DEARBORN — Ramadan starts this week and Dearborn Public Schools is adjusting the student meal distribution times at four sites to better accommodate our families who are observing that tradition.

Free student food distribution will continue at all seven schools on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

However, starting April 24 the pickup time will shift later to noon to 2 p.m. at Fordson High School, Woodworth Middle School, Salina Intermediate and McCollough Elementary. The later schedule will continue through Memorial Day weekend, when Ramadan ends this year.

Food distribution will stay at 10 a.m. to noon at the three other locations: Dearborn High School, Edsel Ford High School and Smith Middle School.

The distribution schedule will change the weeks around Memorial Day weekend. The week before Memorial Day, the district will distribute food on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 18, 20 and 21. May 22 is scheduled to be a day off for staff and students. The week of Memorial Day, food distribution will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, May 26, 27, and 29 and move back to 10 a.m. to noon at all seven schools.

DPS families can pick up meals at any location. Their child does not need to attend that school. The meals are for any child under 18 living in the home. Each bag contains breakfast and lunch for a student for the days until the next pickup. Monday and Wednesday bags each have two days of food, and Friday has three days worth.

The grab-and-go meals are provided free to families through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s School Lunch Program. Through the program, DPS offered free lunch and breakfast to all kindergarten to 12th-grade students before schools were closed to slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Last week, the district distributed 65,000 meals through the program.

The grab-and-go meals will continue at least through June 10, which was scheduled to be the last full day of school for the year.