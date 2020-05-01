Dearborn Hills, Mystic Creek golf courses reopen May 1

Mandatory safety restrictions in place

DEARBORN – Golfers taking safe and prudent steps to socially distance and abide by other mandatory restrictions will be able to play at Dearborn Hills Golf Course and Mystic Creek Golf Course at Camp Dearborn beginning May 1. Both golf courses are owned by the city of Dearborn.

Tee times must be booked in advance online or by phone. Go to www.mysticcreekgc.com or www.dearbornhills.com or call Mystic Creek at 248-684-3333 or Dearborn Hills at 313-563-4653 for details.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order is in place until May 15 for all of Michigan, but she eased some limitations on April 24, including the prohibition against activity at public golf courses.

The city of Dearborn is obeying the state’s rules to allow golf as a recreational activity under the restrictions dictated by the state.

Among those are directives that the courses must follow to accommodate this opportunity are:

• Require online or telephone bookings

• Group players in no more than foursomes.

• Book tee times 10-12 minutes apart to ensure that golfers are not congregating at the tee boxes and limit the number of people at the golf course

• Post signs that prohibit congregating and handshakes, and advise maintaining social distancing between players

• Close off practice ranges, chipping greens, and putting greens to limit large gatherings of individuals.

• Prohibit golf carts except for individuals with a physical disability or physical limitations that prevent them from walking the course. Confirmation must occur while making the tee time.

• Only allow privately-owned pull carts. No pull-carts will be rented.

• Close clubhouses, halfway houses, and pro shops.

• Prohibit beverage and snack carts.

• Remove drinking water jugs and prohibit use of water fountains.

• Provide hand sanitizer and soap in all outdoor restrooms.

Restrictions that players must abide by:

• Golfers with any symptoms of COVID-19 cannot play.

• Golfers from a household with someone with symptoms of COVID-19 cannot play.

• Golfers must walk and carry own clubs.

• Golfers must bring their own supply of balls, tees, ball markers, and any other equipment.

• Golfers must insist on social distancing on tees, greens, and throughout the round.

• Golfers must pick up their own ball and handle their own scorecard, they must leave the flag in place while putting, sort out the sand in the bunker with a club, and put their golf shoes on at their vehicles.

• They must bring hand sanitizer and use it during their rounds and at the end of play.

• When the round is finished, they must go directly to their car and not congregate.

The complete rules can be found at www.dearbornhills.com.