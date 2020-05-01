Free Shred Day rescheduled for June 27

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn has rescheduled its free document shredding day at the DPW Yard to June 27 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and to mitigate the spread of the virus. The previous date, now cancelled, was May 9.

This event is open to Dearborn residents only and proof of residency is required.

There is a limit per person of five office-sized boxes of personal paper documents and a maximum weight of 50 pounds. Documents are shred on site.

The DPW Yard will not be open for any other services on June 27. The next free document shredding day will be September 12.