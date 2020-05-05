DPS postpones high school graduations

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools has postponed high school graduations scheduled for early June and early college ceremonies set for May.

Supt. Glenn Maleyko made the decision to postpone the ceremonies after discussions with staff and students. The postponed high school events include those set for early June for Fordson, Edsel Ford, Dearborn and Dearborn Magnet high schools.

May graduation ceremonies were also postponed for the three combined high school and college programs in the district. Those programs — Henry Ford Collegiate Academy, Henry Ford Early College and Henry Ford Early College Advanced Manufacturing — would have graduated in ceremonies at the college. This year will see the first class graduate from the Advanced Manufacturing program.

School board members, the superintendent, his administrative team, high school principals, and students have been discussing possible options and making suggestions for an event that would hold true to the spirit of a high school graduation while at the same time adhering to state orders and logistical considerations.

Maleyko has additional meetings planned with students this week and will discuss possible alternative ideas with the school board at its scheduled meeting May 11. That meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and local cable channels.

“I want to make sure everyone understands this is not a cancellation, rather a postponement from the originally scheduled days,” Maleyko said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created cancellations, postponements and rescheduling of activities from national sporting events to family gatherings. High schools around the country are working on creating new events to honor high school graduates. DPS will take advantage of all resources and partnerships within the community to make its seniors are celebrated for their accomplishments.

“It’s important that we take our time to plan and schedule a celebration that will properly honor our senior class of 2020,” Maleyko said.

Situations are frequently changing during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the latest information about DPS, go to http://www.dearbornschools.org.