Dearborn to install more traffic control measures to ensure pedestrian safety

DEARBORN – The City Council on May 5 approved funding for Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons — traffic control measures aimed at improving pedestrian safety — at three heavily-traversed areas in the city.

RRFBs are pedestrian-activated devices used in locations in combination with a pedestrian, school, or trail crossing warning sign to improve safety at uncontrolled, marked crosswalks.

The locations were selected due to resident concerns about pedestrian safety in those areas. The new RRFBs will be installed at:

• Schaefer Road at Prospect Street in front of the Masjid Al-Salaam mosque and community center.

• Chase Road at Alber Street in front of William Ford Elementary School.

• Chase Road between Donald Street and Hemlock Avenue, in front of the American Moslem Bekaa Center.

RRFBs are rectangular-shaped lights meant for installation at heavily traversed areas that do not warrant traffic signals. A pedestrian pushes a button at the crosswalk, and the device flashes a highly visible yellow light that provides warning to oncoming vehicles. Pedestrians can then cross the street safely.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, RRFBs can reduce pedestrian crashes by up to 47 percent.

Federal aid will cover 90 percent of the construction cost, while the remaining 10 percent and all engineering and construction management cost will be paid for by the City’s ACT-51 fund. The project will be managed and administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation due to the federal aid involved, while the city will provide design and construction management.

The new RRFBs are expected to be fully implemented by the fall.