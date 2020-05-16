Gleaners continues free drive-through food distribution at Ford Center

Next event scheduled for May 18

DEARBORN – In partnership with Gleaners Community Food Bank, the city of Dearborn continues to host free drive-through food distribution events for households with children at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. Each event will take place in the parking lot.

Food distribution events will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on May 18 and 26, and June 1, 9, 15 and 23. More dates are expected through September.

Attendees are asked to arrive with an empty trunk and to remain in their vehicles to minimize any potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Groceries will be placed into your trunk.

Guests without vehicles are also welcome, and are asked to maintain a 6 foot distance from others as much as possible. Be prepared to carry 20 to 30 pounds of food. Those without vehicles are welcome to bring a cart.

The city and Gleaners are taking precautions to ensure that food is distributed as safely as possible.

For more information, go to https://dearbornfordcenter.com/classes-and-sports/2016-05-04-14-34-15.