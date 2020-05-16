John D. Dingell Transit Center places in top 10 in Amtrak customer service survey

DEARBORN – Dearborn is home to a landmark that showcases excellent customer service, cleanliness, and provides a high-quality experience, as the city’s train station, the John D. Dingell Transit Center, recently placed top 10 in a national Customer Service Index survey conducted by Amtrak.

The categories include Overall Station Experience, Friendly/Helpful Station Personnel, Personal Safety at Station, Ease of Train Boarding Process, Overall Cleanliness of Station, and Condition of Platform/Boarding Area.

The train station, which is owned by the city of Dearborn and leased and operated by Amtrak, showed improvement in each of the above categories, and ranked No. 7 in the country overall.

CSI scores are mandated by Congress and are presented to Congress before requests for annual funding will be considered. These surveys are conducted by Amtrak managers and responses are solicited from passengers.