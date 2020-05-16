Tall grass enforcement to begin May 18 in Dearborn

DEARBORN – The city will begin enforcing violations of its tall grass ordinance beginning May 18.

Overgrown grass is not only an eyesore to neighbors, but can provide a refuge for a number of pests. Residents are asked to maintain their lawn to 6 inches or less to avoid these problems.

In most cases, residents with grass taller than 6 inches will first be given a notice and time to correct the problem. If the grass is not cut within the designated time on the notice, the city’s contractor will cut the grass and the property owner will be responsible for the fees and any associated penalties.

The city will take immediate action on severe cases of neglect representing an immediate hazard to health and safety.

Those unable to tend to their own lawns are now able to hire a landscaping company to perform the service for them, as landscaping is now allowed under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order. All properties are subject to enforcement regardless of the ability to obtain an landscaping company.

To report property maintenance issues in your neighborhood, call Neighborhood Services at 313-943-2161.