Dearborn Rec announces summer cancellations

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn cancel activities and close facilities traditionally operated by the Recreation and Parks Department in the summer because of safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

The neighborhood pools at Summer-Stephens, Ten Eyck and Lapeer parks, and the new community pool at Ford Woods Park, will not open this summer. Dunworth Pool at Levagood Park had already been scheduled to be closed for the 2020 season due intensive construction of a new bathhouse.

The Senior Center inside the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center will remain closed. Access to playground equipment in parks across the city is prohibited.

Activities and events cancelled are the Supervised Summer Playground Program, Summer Day Camp at the Ford Center, the Senior Travel Programs and Elderfest. The annual Homecoming festival was cancelled May 12.

Camp Dearborn cancellations and closures

Trailer Village 2 is closed because of safety concerns with the electrical system unrelated to COVID-19. Owners have already been notified.

Also unavailable in 2020 will be Tent Village/TV1 camping, the Camp Dearborn pool, the zip line, field activities and Canteen dances.

What’s open

Dearborn Hills and Mystic Creek, the city’s golf courses, have already opened with restrictions, following the governor’s executive orders.

The outdoor pickleball courts on the Ford Center are open for play, and all city tennis courts will be available by May 22 for a limited number of players at each site.

Tracks in city parks have always been open, but users are asked to stay at least 6 feet apart and announce their presence when approaching other people from behind.

Camp Dearborn’s camping season tentatively to begin late June

In hopeful anticipation of being able to open camp sites, Camp Dearborn will begin taking new reservations on May 26 for camping opportunities after June 28. These are for TV1, cabins, full hook-up, electric, and primitive sites.

If conditions permit, Camp also intends to honor existing reservations for June 21 to 27.

Camp Dearborn-provided tents will not be available this summer.

All reservations will be dependent on state rules regarding COVID19 safety issues. For details go to www.campdearborn.com or call 248-684-6000.

Senior services

Critical services to senior citizens are ongoing. These are Meals on Wheels, SMART Transportation and the distribution of liquid nutrition. A new helpline for seniors is operating and can be reached at 313-943-2412.

“We know our residents are eager to start their normal routines again, and physical fitness and recreational activities are a big part of people’s live,” Recreation and Parks Director Greg Ornersaid. “We are committed to doing the best we can to serve our residents, while being mindful of the constraints we are still under due to COVID-19.”

What might be possible

Once statewide restrictions are eased, the Recreation Department is anticipating offering some limited activities at the Ford Center, Camp Dearborn, the Dearborn Ice Skating Center, and at the splash pads. The department also anticipates that casual sports in the parks, youth sports, and adult softball might return.

If these activities and facilities are offered, they will be done so with new safety and sanitizing protocols in place and are dependent on state rules.