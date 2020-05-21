Dearborn trash pickup delayed, city buildings closed for Memorial Day holiday

DEARBORN – Dearborn’s trash, recycling and yard waste pickup schedule will be delayed by one day due for the week of May 25 to 30 because of the Memorial Day holiday.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 25.

Trash, recycling and yard waste will be picked up on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule.

For example, homes with Monday trash pickups will be serviced on Tuesday; homes with Tuesday trash pickups will be serviced on Wednesday; and the pattern will continue with Friday’s trash district picked up on Saturday.

City services are being offered on a limited basis to the public during the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. However, there will be no services offered to the public on Memorial Day.

The Police and Fire departments are not affected by the holiday.