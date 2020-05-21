Rosie the Riveter Helen Kushnir featured by National Geographic

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – World War II Rosie the Riveter Helen Kushnir, 94, of Dearborn, will be featured in the June 2020 edition of National Geographic “The Last Voices of WWII.”

She will also be featured on television at 8 p.m. May 21 on the National Geographic special “World War II in Europe: Voices from the Front.”

Kushnir was interviewed earlier this year at the Yankee Air Force Museum by National Geographic. When the crew had her pose with a rivet gun, she said she had a startling revelation: It felt a lot heavier than it did 75 years ago.

Kushnir began riveting center wing assemblies for the Curtis SBC2 Helldiver Navy aircraft at the former DeSoto Plant at Wyoming and McGraw in Detroit in 1944 soon after graduating from Fordson High School.