Community, elected leaders speak out at May 31 protest

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — Community leaders, elected officials, and protesters gathered outside the Dearborn police station, May 31 for a peaceful protest in solitary with the African American community following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A second protest was held at the police station June 2. (See related story, here.)

Floyd died May 25 after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while arresting Floyd.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad spoke alongside Arab-American Civil Rights League Founder Nabih Ayad, Wayne County Commission Chairwoman Alisha Bell, Mayor John O’Reilly Jr., NAACP Detroit Branch Executive Director Kamilia Landrum, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn), Dearborn Council President Susan Dabaja and several religious leaders.

“The message is loud and strong,” Ayad said. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. I know all of us felt the pain that has happened and we feel it today more than ever. When does it stop? Enough is enough.

“We stand here united with our brothers and sisters of the African American community. We stand with you side by side as we walk for justice. We will send a clear message, we will not stand here as the largest concentration of Arab Americans outside the Middle East with one of the largest concentrations of African Americans in the United States. We stand side by side.”

Bell said she was saddened by Floyd’s death and all people who have died on behalf of police in the United States.

“We as black Americans are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Bell Said. “Unity is our power and diversity is our strength. We must show unity as we move forward to let the country know that the systematic racism that has plagued our country — we will no longer stand for it.

“Peaceful protest is what we must do, jointly and unified to make sure we provide a better America for our families, children and future.”

Dingell’s message during the protest focused on unity and understanding.

“Nobody can wake up this morning and look at the photos across this country and not see the rage, anger, suffering, fear, anxiety and the terror. We must listen to each other. We must understand each other’s prospectives. But now is the time, and our country is still hurting and COVID-19 is still out there.”

Haddad said the Police Department had only one soft tissue injury during an arrest in the last year.

“I am very proud to say we do not use any force against our citizens,” Haddad said. “In the last year we had one soft tissue injury when somebody had to be taken down to the ground. I’m not going to tell you that dealing with humans at their worst is perfect, but I can tell you the men and women that work here got the message. I can tell you the policies here are at the highest order and also tell you we’re a national model.

“I will use our voice and our example to push this issue with my peers and we will continue to work very hard. It’s not ‘enough is enough’ — we’re absolutely out of time. Tomorrow morning when the police chief in another place wakes up he has no more time. Stand with them when they’re right and be prepared to stand against them when they’re wrong — and that’s something I’m not afraid to do. We send our sympathy and condolences to the family of George Floyd.”

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])