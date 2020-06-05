Dearborn Heights new police chief

Dearborn Heights new police chiefJune 5, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentDearborn Heights Emergency Manager Lee Gavin (left), former Dearborn Heights Police Chiefs Michael Petri and Dan Voltatorni alongside newly sworn-in Police Chief Mark Meyers. On May 26, Meyers was issued the oath becoming the city’s 14th police chief. Meyers began serving in the Dearborn Heights police department in 1997 and became deputy chief in 2019. Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentJudge Mark Plawecki (left), 20th District Court, swears in new Dearborn Heights Police Chief Mark Meyers (right) May 26 at the Justice Center as former Police Chief Michael Petri watches. Meyers was issued the oath becoming the city’s 14th police chief. Meyers began serving in the Dearborn Heights Police Department in 1997 and became deputy chief in 2019.