Dearborn Public Library invites community to share COVID-19 stories, artwork

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Library invites community members to save and preserve their COVID-19 experiences via the new Save Your Story initiative.

The program will collect stories and artwork related to the coronavirus, quarantine, and social distancing. At the end of this project, the Library will submit entries to the Library of Michigan to provide future historians, researchers, and students with information and data on life in Michigan communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Library will keep a digital record of the stories and artwork as well.

Youth Services Librarian Susan Jelic spearheaded the initiative.

“This project will serve to engage the community, validate individual experiences, and inspire empathy and understanding of each other,” Jelic said.

To submit a story or artwork, go to dearbornlibrary.org, and select Save Your Story under Announcements. There is a separate submission form for children (ages 5 to 12), teens (ages 13t o 17), and adults. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 1.

For more information, go to dearbornlibrary.org, follow the Library on social media, or contact the Dearborn Public Library at 313-943-2330.